17 post-game headlines for the 2022 Miami Dolphins season
By Brian Miller
Last year we predicted the Miami Dolphins could get to 11 wins and they may have if not for a seven-game losing streak. Will 2022 be any different?
There are a lot of things that need to be answered before we can start believing that Mike McDaniel is the right coach for the Dolphins. He has a lot of work to do and he will need to show that his innovative ideas will work on the football field.
From an offensive line that has been shuffled around and added to as well as revamped WR and RB units, the Dolphins’ offense is particularly a big question. On paper, they have gotten better, considerably, but they were a bottom-ranked offense last season so they can only go up. How far up will be the task ahead for McDaniel.
While the offense has been given a facelift, the defense didn’t see much change. A few players were added for depth but overall, the Dolphins didn’t lose but one or two players from last year’s team, and both were low depth chart players. Between now and the end of camp when final cuts will be made, that could change but nothing drastic is expected on Miami’s defense and a top defense is what is expected for the 2022 season.
Unlike last year, the Dolphins will not get nine home games but will instead play nine on the road. The new scheduling cycle has them playing an extra home game during the odd seasons. This year’s extra game will be against the 49ers. Miami plays the NFC North division as well.
Could Miami get to 11 wins this season? Maybe, again, a lot needs to happen but there are games that can be won and games that should be won. Here is an early weekly prediction and the headlines we may see the following day given what we know now about the team
Miami Dolphins beat New England to open the season!
For the third year in a row, the Dolphins and the Patriots will open the season against each other but unlike the last two openers, this game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
The byline to this game will again be Tua Tagovailoa against Mac Jones. Tua has yet to lose to Bill Belichick and Mac Jones has already become a media darling so we can expect a lot of talk leading up to the game.
This game could also feature running back Sony Michel facing the team that drafted him. Provided Michel can stay healthy in camp and make the final roster, he could be a key to an opening weekend victory. Of course, the Dolphins have a few more new faces on offense that New England will have to tend to.
The Patriots made the playoffs last season and were immediately eliminated by a blowout loss to the Bills. This year, the Patriots have undergone a lot of changes on both sides of the ball and it is unclear this early what kind of team they could be.
Regardless, given the heat in Miami in September and the questions surrounding the Patriots, the headline this year should read the same as last. A Miami Dolphins victory.