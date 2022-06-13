Miami Dolphins: Tyreek Hill is starting to sound like the bitter ex
By Juan Vasquez
Miami Dolphins superstar WR Tyreek Hill has been very vocal about how good he feels about his new QB and has even said he prefers Tua Tagovailoa’s throws over Patrick Mahomes.
The support for Tua Tagovailoa is great and I’m a fan of it, but why does Tyreek Hill always refer back to his past with the Chiefs? Whether it’s Tua vs Mahomes, Andy Reid vs Mike McDaniel, or simply Dolphins vs the Chiefs. Why can’t Tyreek Hill talk about anything Miami without comparing it to Kansas City?
If you go on a date and kick it off well with the person you’re seeing, how would you feel if any time they gave you a compliment they mentioned how it compared to the last person they were with. “But you’re so much better though.”
If that was the case you would be able to leave the past in the past, always bringing it up just makes it seem like they’re stuck on it. And they are, this is proven.
This same thing is happening to Tyreek Hill. I’ve held back on speaking on it just to see if there was a pattern, and there is. Miami Dolphins fans might be ecstatic that Tyreek Hill feels this way and will probably think that I’m over-analyzing or hating.
But the truth of the matter is I’ve been vocal about how refreshing it is that Tua Tagovailoa is finally getting the support, from the entire team, not just Tyreek Hill. The difference is the rest of the team isn’t stuck on comparing their present with the Dolphins/Tua to their past.
And that’s why I’m only calling out Tyreek Hill.
It’s public knowledge that Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t end things on the best of terms in the business side of things, and now that Hill is being vocal about saying he didn’t like the way he was playing with the Chiefs it confirms everything I was suspecting.
Tyreek Hill speaking on the Chiefs on his new podcast “Needed to be said”:
"“If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver.”"
Well, Tyreek Hill was targeted 159 times in 2021 which ranks 7th across the NFL, and #1 on the Chiefs so it’s not like Patrick Mahomes prefers someone else as his #1 pass catcher.
Okay, so that’s a disingenuous comment by Hill. Tyreek Hill then also said:
"“And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there. When I’m like, yo, I don’t mean to talk or be a diva in some situation, but can I see the pill sometimes, please? Just give me the ball, please.”"
Tyreek Hill got the ball plenty, he got the ball almost every time he wanted. The only pass catcher that came close was Travis Kelce, Hill is clearing him by 25 targets. So what’s the problem?
Tyreek Hill by the numbers, 2021:
- 1,239 Yds
- 159 Targets
- 111 Catches
- 9 Touchdowns
- 85.1 Overall grade
Stats provided by pff.com
Looks like he got the ball PLENTY! So what’s the problem with the Chiefs? Matter of fact scratch that it’s irrelevant, if there is such a problem with the Chiefs then why does Hill stay stuck on them instead of moving on?
Simple answer, Tyreek Hill is the bitter ex. It’s eating him up alive, and he had to make a podcast to let the whole world know just how bad his Kansas City Chiefs experience was and that now Miami is everything he ever wanted and now everything for him is so much better.
Tyreek, please.
We weren’t born yesterday and if you actually liked your journey so much more in Miami than Kansas City then you wouldn’t have to make it a point to speak about it every chance you get.
It’s disingenuous, embarrassing, and lets Dolphins fans know that Tyreek Hill’s level of authenticity and transparency has been greatly affected by the salary of $30 Million per year.
As for the rest of the team embracing Tua and McDaniel genuinely, I want to give a big shout-out to you, a healthy and united culture is what this team needed and I’m so glad we are starting to see the team believe in themselves and each other. (Even before Tyreek Hill arrived).
Tyreek Hill, be careful what you wish for:
By the looks of it giving the ball to Tyreek Hill was always the game-plan on the Chiefs’ offense. So how is he being used wrong? Tyreek Hill said on his podcast that he would rather catch a slant to take it 70 yards as he did in the Bills game over catching a 65-yard bomb.
The comment he made sounds like a great idea when you don’t get touched since defenses are defending the deep threat so there is more space in the middle of the field. But what happens when there’s more traffic in the midfield and now Hill gets caught by a couple of linebackers going as fast as he goes.
Is Tyreek Hill going to say he was used wrong and pull a Deebo Samuel saying he doesn’t want to take so many hits? Because the short game isn’t only slanted in Mike McDaniel’s offense, receivers playing out of the backfield play a big factor.
And if you’ve seen the 49ers’ offense you know those receivers being used in the short game are taking an absolute beating. I’m sure they wouldn’t mind running 50 yards untouched before making a catch.
Tua Tagovailoa can make the deep throws too, maybe not 70 yards on the run while off the platform on a dime like Patrick Mahomes, but Tua can make a 50-yard throw.
So when Tyreek Hill says he wants to be used in the short game over the deep threat game it confuses me. I’ve watched a lot of Chiefs and 49ers football, does Tyreek Hill know what comes with specializing in that role?
Because you don’t run it 70 against the Bills every time you catch that, if that becomes your bread and butter then it’s much more likely that Hill finds a linebacker spearing directly into his chest at some point or the other.
And for people that like to twist words, this isn’t because I think Tua can’t throw deep to Tyreek it’s because Mike Mcdaniel’s system is very physical, especially for those playing in between the numbers.
At first, I was very hype about Tyreek Hill being on the team, but it doesn’t feel the same if he’s just the bitter ex reminding his new partner about their past all the time.
Follow me on Twitter @3rdnJuan