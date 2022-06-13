Miami Dolphins: Way-Too-Early 2023 NFL Mock Draft
By Pablo Rosero
After having only four picks in the entire 2022 Draft, the Miami Dolphins will have eight picks in the 2023 NFL draft including five in the first 85 picks.
The Dolphins had what many would consider a franchise-changing offseason by trading for All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill and signing Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead. These signings were ushered by general manager Chris Grier and new head coach Mike McDaniel.
Every move the Dolphins made this offseason was in order to give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa the opportunity to prove his billing as a top quarterback. The team got the most out of its 2021 draft class, which featured wide receiver Jaylin Waddle, EDGE Jaelan Phillips, and safety Jevon Holland. Their 2022 draft class was largely invested in the trade that landed the team Hill.
This mock draft isn’t a suggestion that the Dolphins will not be good in 2022, rather it’s a projection of what the team will need to fill following the season, from this point in time.
It is still clear what holes the team has at this moment, but it will all come down to the play of Tagovialoa for the Dolphins in 2022.
Note: This mock draft was made using NFLMOCKDRAFTDATABASE.COM mock draft simulator.