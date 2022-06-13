No one should believe that Tyreek Hill prefers Tua over Mahomes
By Matt Serniak
We couldn’t just kick off the dormant part of the NFL calendar with extreme dormantness. Nope. That’s never the Miami Dolphin’s style regardless of who is on the team. The fastest man in the known multiverse, Tyreek Hill, started a podcast and just had to say that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Patrick Mahomes.
Naturally, this little nugget from Hill led to people’s faces quite literally being melted off their bodies as if it’s Judgement Day and Skynet had become self-aware.
This was off Tyreek Hill’s spanking new podcast called “It NeededTo Be Said”, which is a great name by the way, and the first episode brilliantly named “The Trade” delves into how it came to be that Tyreek Hill ended up in Miami.
Not sure if there is a bigger Tua stan, fanboy, or cheerleader for Tua Tagovailoa than Tyreek Hill, but it can’t be overstated that Hill is going to bat for Tua seemingly multiple times a day. I’m sure by the time this gets published Hill will be on an island somewhere sipping mojitos just telling anyone who is around him that Tua is the truth.
What’s amazing or perhaps not that amazing, if you’ve been following the human race for a little bit, is that there is a faction of people who honestly think that Tyreek Hill thinks Tua Tagovailoa is better than Patrick Mahomes… at football.
We are to believe that the guy who helped make him a bonafide star, who put him in a position to make an insane amount of money is not as good at throwing footballs as the guy that he’s been with for a month catching balls from in practice? I have to say I don’t buy that idea.
Now does Tyrek Hill really believe that Tua is more accurate? He probably does. If he has no issue saying that Mahomes has the stronger arm, which I know we all know that, then why not just say that Mahomes is all around better but Tua is progressing or something like that? I don’t think Hill is looking to start a beef with Patrick Mahomes because that wouldn’t end well for Hill.
But it’s like you hear tons of stories where the players know if someone has it or doesn’t within a few practices. Like when rookies get drafted and show up for the week of practices, the players already have a good sense if they can play or not. This is what I chalk all this up to. In practice, Tua has been putting the ball on the numbers to Hill and Hill remembers how it was with Mahomes. He simply feels Tua, so far in practice, puts the ball in a better spot than Mahomes.
Does that mean anything or hold any water when the games start? Not at all. And I know the numbers from last year still show that Mahomes was technically more accurate than Tua. I get that. I just think Hill believes, for now anyway, that Tua Tagovailoa is more pinpoint accurate than Mahomes was in practice. Nothing more, nothing less.
I’m squarely in the corner of Tua Tagovailoa. I want the guy to be awesome and to stick it to everyone, including me at times last year, who’ve said he can’t be the man in Miami. As I’ve said before if you think the opposite then you are saying you’re quite alright with the team not doing well which means you’re the worst kind of fan and person. And if Tua isn’t the guy, then they will replace him sooner than later and will hope the next guy is the guy for the future.
But this idea that there are folks out there that are all up in their feelings believing that Hill would rather play with Tua than Mahomes is hilarious to me. But hey, the internet is going to be the internet and there will always be a swath of people dying/looking to freak out about something.
And if Tyreek Hill is going to continue to deliver episodes like this that fly in the face of the Kansas City Chiefs, this won’t be the last time folks lose their minds. It’s the part of the year where nothing is happening in the NFL besides players posting workout videos, players getting arrested, and players handing out soundbites that keep guys like me busy. My advice is to enjoy your Summer. The important stuff will happen eventually.
