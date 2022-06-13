The Miami Dolphins are Cam Wake days away from their first game
By Nick Belotto
What else can truly be said about former Miami Dolphins Cameron Wake that hasn’t already been said?
Coming from the CFL to the Dolphins in 2009, Wake immediately cemented his place as one of the best pass rushers in Miami history, generating 98 sacks (second in team history), 22 forced fumbles, 5 Pro Bowls, 1 1st Team All-Pro and 3 Second Team All-Pro selections (stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com). He was, and still is, a beloved player among Miami Dolphins fans and is, arguably, worthy of consideration in the Hall of Fame.
There were certainly other players who wore 91 that are worthy of consideration here. Guys like Jeff Cross, Vonnie Holiday, and even current wearer Emmanuel Ogbah are all quality players, but none come close to Wake. Cross comes closest, putting together 8 quality seasons including 3 with double-digit sack numbers (stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com). Even then, he’s not Wake. Ogbah could help his consideration for this recognition in the future if he continues to be as good as he has been these last two seasons. Surpassing Wake, however, is going to be challenging.
Wake is also responsible for a number of plays that will always make historic highlight reels for the jumbotron and Hard Rock Stadium. Who can forget his sack on Cincinnati Benga’s Quarterback Andy Dalton on Thursday Night Football to win the game in overtime? Not many can. It was plays like that walk-off safety that endeared Wake to Dolphins fans everywhere.
Wake’s celebration was one of the more recognizable around the league. He literally flexed every muscle in his body to prove that he was better than you.
Similar to other notable players in our countdown, Wake never got the chance to experience playoff success as the team couldn’t build out an offense that could give Wake the opportunities he needed in the playoffs. And yet, he was still able to put together some of the best seasons we’ve seen from the defensive line in a long time. He deserves to have his number retired and join the Dolphins Ring of Honor as soon as possible.