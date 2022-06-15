Miami Dolphins fans are now Nat Moore days, 89, from football
By Nick Belotto
We are finally at a position in our countdown where we can move away from defensive linemen! Don’t get me wrong, there are some great defensive linemen in Miami Dolphins history, but it’s nice to change it up every once in a while.
After having to stretch a little bit to talk about a player I liked growing up, number 89 is a piece of cake. Without a doubt, our representative for 89 is Nat Moore and nobody else even comes close to competing with him.
Moore played his entire career in Miami from 1974 to 1986 amassing 510 receptions, 7546 yards, and 74 touchdowns. He earned his sole Pro-Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors in 1974 when he scored 13 total touchdowns and hit 765 yards through the air (stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com). Those receiving numbers don’t shock anybody but it’s important to remember the context of when Moore played.
In the 70s and 80s, the league was just beginning to transform into a pass-first-ask-questions-later type of league. Putting up those numbers in those years was exactly what this team needed to be successful.
Moore may have never been a Hall of Fame player but he was exactly what the team always needed: a reliable threat that was a perfect complimentary player.
Moore also had the benefit of playing with a number of Miami’s greatest superstars. His career began with Bob Griese under center, Larry Csonka in the backfield, and Paul Warfield running the opposite side of the field. He ended his career with Dan Marino throwing him the ball and running mates like the Marks Brothers. He truly spanned generations of football stars and fans alike.
Moore’s career transitioned perfectly into the TV booth and serves as one of the announcers for Dolphin preseason games. Moore is a career Dolphins who has been added to the Dolphin’s Ring of Honor and always gets respect from fans young and old.