Will Mike McDaniel do for Tua Tagovailoa what McVay did for Goff?
New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has arrived in South Florida with high expectations. Tua Tagovailoa may be the beneficiary.
Fins fans are split about whether Tua Tagovailoa has shown enough to be the quarterback of the future. Mike McDaniel will have to make sure he makes people believers in Tagovailoa.
McDaniel is talked about around the league as a savant when it comes to the game of football. The hype around his fresh ideas and youthful nature has brought a new belief in what is possible for this Dolphins organization.
But it always starts at the quarterback position, and Tua has questions surrounding what he is capable of.
Jared Goff was the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played seven games in 2016 and threw five touchdowns to seven interceptions. Goff’s record was 0-7.
Tua was the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He started 9 games in 2020 and threw 11 touchdowns to five interceptions. Tagovailoa’s record was 6-3.
The Rams fired Jeff Fisher during the 2016 season and later hired this new coach with fresh ideas and youthful nature, Sean McVay.
McVay came in 2017 with Goff still at the helm. Goff immediately had a huge jump in production. He had 28 touchdowns to seven interceptions and threw for 3804 yards. Goff was 42-20 with McVay as head coach.
Mike McDaniel like McVay will come into his new team with an abundance of weapons. Tua Tagovailoa is known for his accuracy. Underneath routes may become a heavy focus for the Miami Dolphins offense.
It will also be on McDaniel to make sure Tua evolves into a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Players like Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo made it to a Super Bowl but were still replaced.
This also involves Tagovailoa who already seems all-in for whatever coach Mike McDaniel may have in mind.