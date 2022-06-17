2026 FIFA World Cup coming to Miami is great news for Dolphins fans
By Juan Vasquez
FIFA announced the stadiums in the U.S that will be hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Hard Rock Stadium was lucky enough to get picked, and this is great news for the Miami Dolphins.
The World Cup is an event that only happens every four years, and getting the chance to host it is a huge honor. The attention of the entire world is focused on one country for the tournament and that means the cities and stadiums hosting these matches go through big upgrades.
And you might be thinking: “Juan I don’t care about Soccer why are you telling me this?”
Hard Rock Stadium has already gone through massive upgrades recently including an entire F1 track that hosted one of the biggest events of the year only a few months ago, and there’s probably more to come.
If you attend the home games regularly or plan to attend some in the future, then you could experience these upgrades as we get closer to 2026. The U.S holds a gold standard when it comes to international presentation so these upgrades probably won’t be tweaks or things that don’t move the needle much.
And this is where the Miami Dolphins come back into play, Stephen Ross is going to need more backing from the NFL as well as other events hosted at the Hard Rock. But when it comes to the NFL backing Miami that could mean more media support.
More nationally televised games automatically put you in the direction of increasing budgets, and creating good match-ups to add into that mix could be just what Stephen Ross needs to make sure he can out-do the other owners.
And better matchups, more prime-time, and better narratives is everything Miami Dolphins fans would want if the team is competitive.
But of course, the NFL can’t help with any of this if the Miami Dolphins aren’t any good, the Dolphins don’t only need to be good. They need to turn into protagonists.
Another big factor is that now you’re putting the owners of teams in the NFL in competition with each other directly, the owners can’t put on pads and throw touchdowns but they’re the ones signing off on the big moves.
And by the time 2026 rolls around every owner is going to want to flex that ‘before’ and ‘after’ for the biggest upgrades for the World Cup. So far Stanley Kroenke has the lead on everyone with the blockbuster movie that is SoFi Stadium and a Super Bowl just this year.
How will Stephen Ross match up? Ross has been moving like a Boss with a capital ‘B’ this year considering the Miami Dolphins’ huge upgrades, and by the looks of it, he is nowhere near close to where his vision is.
And that’s exciting stuff for the future! The catalyst of course is that Miami’s football team comes back to being great.
