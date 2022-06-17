Only two TEs rank higher than Mike Gesicki in Dolphins history
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins saw enough in Mike Gesicki to tag him with their franchise designation and that gives him another year to climb the all-time list.
The 2022 season will be an interesting one for Mike Gesicki. He will play on the tag unless the team works out an extension before the deadline. If not, Gesicki will be an impending free agent next off-season.
The Dolphins could be waiting to see how he fits into their new offensive system under Mike McDaniel. McDaniel uses his TEs inline as well as split and blocking is a big part of that requirement. Gesicki has gotten better but his forte is catching passes.
When looking at the Dolphins’ all-time historical leaders for another article earlier on Tua Tagovailoa, I found Gesicki’s place in history a bit surprising as well given the fact he is only four years into his career, so naturally, I wanted to share.
Gesicki is ranked 21st in receiving yards all-time for the Dolphins. He has 2,255 yards total which pales in comparison to the 8,869 yards that hold the top spot, Mark Duper with Mark Clayton a short 200 yards behind.
If we look a little deeper, Gesicki, a tight end, is the 3rd best TE in Dolphins history in this stat category. Immediately in front of him at 20th overall is Bruce Hardy who has 27 more yards than Gesicki. At 16th overall and with 3,096 yards or 841 yards more than Gesicki is Randy McMichael. Gesicki’s best season was last year when he posted 780 yards. It will be surprising if he passes McMichael.
When it comes to touchdowns, Gesicki’s rank is a lot lower putting him 6th overall for tight ends not including Charles Clay who was a halfback/tight end combination. Bruce Hardy holds the top spot with 25 touchdowns. Gesicki has 13.
It will be interesting to see how far up this ladder Gesicki climbs this year but more interesting will be whether or not he is around beyond this season to take over the top spot for TEs in Dolphins history.