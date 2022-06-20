Three Miami Dolphins players that could be traded during camp
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins won’t start training camp until late July and once camps open around the league, trades will inevitably happen.
In many cases, trades become rather rare in the NFL during the off-season between the ending of OTAs and mini-camps to the start of training camps. Once camps open, trades become more likely as injuries around the league occur or a team realizes they need more depth.
Throughout camp and into the exhibition season, coaches and executives manage the rosters with a microscope. Every practice is scrutinized in the offices of the team’s staff. All to get the roster down to an eventual 53-man team.
That is when teams begin exploring their trade options with more urgency. All teams are equal in record and a loss in the preseason could showcase a weakness that some teams may want to get corrected as soon as possible. That is when the phones begin to ring.
Chris Grier is no slouch when it comes to manning the phone lines and maximizing trades. So could this year be any different? Could Miami make some trades before the season starts? Absolutely is the right answer.
The Dolphins themselves could look to add to their own roster after identifying weaknesses on the roster but for now, we look at three players that could be an option for another team.