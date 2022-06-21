Ranking the Miami Dolphins home games that you should attend
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will play eight games at home during the 2022 regular season and it might be hard to choose which one to go to.
We looked at the road game schedule and tried to identify three games that would be the most fun to witness in person. Whether it is the draw of the game or the city itself, we took a stab at finding three that stood out with a little bit of both.
At home, it’s a different story. There are no city or cultural differences to choose from. There is no east coast/west coast decisions to make. Instead, you might be deciding on the sweltering heat in early September or the heat in mid-December.
Miami offers Dolphins fans a lot of things to experience outside of the games on Sunday. A trip south can take you into the Everglades, further south you hit the Florida Keys. To the north, you can venture as far as Orlando and take in the magic of Disney. Or you can take in Southbeach and the immense Latin culture that thrives at almost every corner.
In the end, however, you are here for football so here is how I would rank the 8 home games if you are trying to decide for yourself, from last to first.
Houston Texans – 11-27-22
The Texans are not bringing much to the NFL table this year and they could be the best chance for you to see a victory live.
New York Jets – 1-7-23
You can ring in the New Year with a likely victory to round out the 2022 regular season. The Jets are not a guaranteed win but given the recent history, you have a decent shot of seeing the Dolphins close out the season with a W against a division rival.
Minnesota Vikings – 10-16-22
The Vikings didn’t make it to .500 last year but they are improved. There is a lot of talent on the Vikings but can they take a step forward? That is a big question but the Dolphins can beat this “dome” team and the heat could be a problem. As for the two sides, there isn’t much drama leading up to it but it could be a good game to watch unfold.
Cleveland Browns – 11-13-22
This game could be a lot more intriguing if Deshaun Watson isn’t suspended. If he is, the return of Jacoby Brissett isn’t going to be something fans will line up to watch. They will, however, get to see what could be a very good defensive game on both sides of the ball.
New England Patriots – 9-11-22
The home opening game is going to be electric yet the draw of a Tom Brady Patriot-led team isn’t there so instead, it is a first-hand account of whether or not Mac Jones is as good as the media believes him to be. This Tua vs. Jones showdown will always be good football, kicking off the season makes it better.
Buffalo Bills – 9-25-22
It’s an early visit once again by the Bills who have dominated Miami the last few years. The Dolphins look to end the streak that Buffalo holds over them and any game against a division rival is one you won’t forget. A win against the Bills in Miami could be a huge boost to Miami’s season.
Pittsburgh Steelers – 10-23-22
It is hard to pass up a primetime game on a Sunday night and the Steelers riding in for the return of both Minkah Fitzpatrick and Brian Flores is one you may not want to miss. The return of Flores is going to be the big talk leading up to the game and the energy on the field is going to be incredible.
Green Bay Packers – 12-25-22
Oh, Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree! The Dolphins will host the Packers in a late-season match that will bring the holidays home. This game might be one of the hardest to get to be any chance to see Miami against Aaron Rodgers is a must. It may very well be the last time Miami faces him as the Dolphins won’t rotate back for another four years.