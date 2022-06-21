Three Miami Dolphins road games that will be worth the trip
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins don’t have a necessarily easy schedule but it could be worse. This season, however, there are games you will want to see in person.
By now many fans are already making their plans for the 2022 season and in some cases weighing their options of whether or not to make a road game or a home game. Hopefully, we can help you with that decision if you haven’t made up your mind just yet.
Miami will play the NFC North, AFC North, and the 49ers as their 17th game. They will not travel internationally this season to London or Mexico so there are no outside-the-country games you need to worry about. Crisscrossing the country, however, is a possibility.
Of course, you could always book your trip to Miami and watch them play at Hard Rock Stadium. There is nothing like the weather, the walk past the new training facility, and the hometown crowd but that is a discussion for later, today, we are focusing on the games you have to see away from south Florida.
With nine road games to choose from in 2022, you have your work and your decisions cut out for you. Here is where you should start and where you may want to skip if given the chance.