Miami Dolphins won’t miss anyone they lost from 2021
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins, depending on how you look at the roster, will not miss anyone from the 2021 season. Is that a good thing or a bad thing?
When this article started out, it was supposed to be a wonderful retrospective slideshow about three players that the Miami Dolphins would miss in 2022. Then, I clicked on the Dolphins’ free-agent losses and realized that there isn’t three players that left the team who would be missed.
The first name that came to mind was Mack Hollins and I would venture to guess that Miami fans will miss him on special teams and the occasional reception downfield but then you swap him out for Cedrick Wilson and Tyreek Hill and you suddenly don’t miss him as much as you thought.
Then, I thought maybe Duke Johnson or Phillip Lindsay but then you see Miami addressed the running back unit with Chase Edmunds and Raheem Mostert with Sony Michel and ZaQuandre White also added to the roster. Suddenly, there isn’t much of a concern.
Skimming through the other names, tyring to figure out who I could really do a full slideshow for really didn’t reveal much. Kenny Stills? Miami didn’t have him last year since he was injured.
Of course, Miami lost Jesse Davis this past off-season as well. Considering the way fans felt about his play over the last two years, and the struggles he had, keeping Davis wasn’t likely going to happen and I’m pretty sure Miami isn’t going to miss him either.
So who is left? Michael Palardy? I would rather have Thomas Morstead. Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson? Not really, no. Jacoby Brissett? Not even a small amount of sadness.
Truth be told, this was one of Chris Grier’s best off-seasons. He added quality while losing no one that could not be replaced. And because of that, this isn’t a three-slide article but instead, a 325 word count piece on what we didn’t lose instead.