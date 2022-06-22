The 3 most overrated players on the 2022 Miami Dolphins roster
Who are the most overrated players on the Miami Dolphins roster? It might surprise you!
For the first time in what feels like forever, the Miami Dolphins have one of the most talented teams in the entire NFL. General Manager, Chris Grier, brought in multiple players this off-season, including two that are top 5 in their respective positions, Terron Armstead, and Tyreek Hill.
When you combine all of the new additions with the fellow franchise cornerstones in Xavien Howard, Jevon Holland, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Jaylen Waddle, the Miami Dolphins have quite the roster.
The hope and expectation are that the Fins will be participating in the playoffs come January, or all of these acquisitions were once again a huge disappointment.
We’ve seen the likes of Mike Wallace, Lawrence Timmons, Mario Williams, and the list goes on and on, receive huge contracts from the Miami Dolphins just for things not to work out.
The Dolphins hope this go-round is different, and their success this season may just be predicated on a collection of players that get a tiny bit more recognition than they deserve, or just a couple more dollars than they’re worth.
Here are the top 3 most overrated Miami Dolphins as we inch closer to the start of the 2022 NFL season.