Back to football: Miami Dolphins camp dates less than a month away
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will be back on the football field and the season will officially start in less than one month’s time!
NFL teams have reported their start dates for the 2022 training camp sessions and the news couldn’t make fans happier. It’s a sign that the off-season is coming to a close soon. Today, we are 23 days into June and then, we ramp it up as we head towards the start of the actual NFL season with real games in September but the good news is there is nothing wrong with exhibition football and practices when you have been waiting for so long.
For the Dolphins, rookies will report to camp on July 19th. It will include the four members of the draft class and undrafted free agents. Following the rookies, the rest of the team will report on July 26th.
Under CBA rules, teams will work their way into contact practices with two-a-day sessions that are mostly non-contact practices and class work. This will be the time that Mike McDaniel dives deeper into his playbook and gets his system in place for the offense.
It is unclear how this camp will be under McDaniel. The All-In Wall will be gone and McDaniel will have to find his own way to deal with discipline. It is also where we will start getting an idea of how good his offensive coaching staff will be.
Eyes will be on Matt Applebaum and the offensive line as well as Frank White as offensive coordinator. Darrell Bevel will be in charge of the QBs and naturally, eyes will be on Tua Tagovailoa.
28 days stand between today and rookie reporting, finally, there is a light at the end of the off-season tunnel!