Miami Dolphins have monsters at the interior D-line position
The Miami Dolphins’ interior defensive line is stacked. After wide receiver, it is the best position they have based on depth and aptitude.
The face of this unit is Christian Wilkins. He was drafted in the 2019 NFL draft and has been a real solid player during his Fins tenure.
His sack production may not pop out at you from his pro-football reference page. But it is the little things that do not make it to the stat sheet where he excels.
He knows how to plug up holes to stop big running gains from the up the gut. Wilkins is also always the first player running from the bench to celebrate with his teammates.
Christian Wilkins has improved his PFF grade every year since his rookie season. 64.4 in 2019, 68.9 in 2020, and finally 83.3 in 2021.
Wilkins was ranked the sixth-highest interior defensive lineman by grade. One of the five players ahead of him is a friend. Zach Sieler ranked third-highest with an 84.9 PFF grade.
Sieler has become a Fins fan favorite. A seventh-round draft pick in 2018 he is a hard worker. This is shown by his importance to the interior defensive line.
Many times in 2021 we saw Sieler stuff a play at the line for minimal gain. The Miami Dolphins felt that he was valuable enough to keep on the team for at least two more years. Sieler signed a contract extension through 2023.
Zach Sieler was the first player to rock the orange practice player of the day jersey. Every important member of this unit has made their presence felt at OTAs. Each one of them has worn the honor of the orange practice jersey.
The one player we have not mentioned yet is Raekwon Davis. Davis was poised to have a breakout year last season after a strong rookie campaign in 2020.
But Davis got hurt during the first game of the season and did not seem to be playing at 100%. Davis is a mountain of a man, standing at 6’7.
This unit also has Adam Butler who came from New England last year. Adam Butler was a rotational lineman on some good Patriots defense. The fact the Miami Dolphins have him as the fourth interior defender is huge.
The Fins interior defensive line may not get sacks with Christian Wilkins or Zach Sieler but it does not mean they are not making important plays.