Miami Dolphins Noah Igbinoghene could breakout of his funk
By Brian Miller
Several Miami Dolphins defensive players have praised Noah Igbinoghene for his work during the off-season and practice, but it’s time to move forward.
Noah Igbinoghene was drafted late in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and for two seasons, Dolphins fans have wondered why nothing is clicking for the defensive back. If not inactive on Sunday, Igbinoghene has rarely made an impact even on special teams.
It is something that he is trying to rectify and maybe this year becomes that season, it has to be or he won’t likely make it through or to his 4th season.
Miami’s thin secondary bodes well for Igbinoghene to make the team this year. His draft position helps him as well. What doesn’t help him is the fact that he has not performed up to NFL standards.
To be fair, Igbinoghene is still working on his transition from wide receiver that he played in college before switching his final collegiate season.
Igbinoghene has been surpassed by undrafted free agent Nik Needham and now needs to become the slot corner that Miami needs or a linebacker hybrid that can play against the run. His time is running out but there is a chance that this year, he could break out of that funk and show the talent that he has, the talent that Miami saw when they studied game film.
He shouldn’t have far to go. This will be the third season in this system and he should be ready to roll when camp starts next month.