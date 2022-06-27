Marlin Briscoe overcame so much in his life before and after the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
There was going to be a movie about the life of Marlin Briscoe because there was so much story and inspiration to tell, now, he has passed away.
“The Magician”, a film about the life of Marlin Briscoe, a member of the 1972 Miami Dolphins perfect team. The first starting black quarterback in the NFL for the Denver Broncos. His path was a journey in and of itself but his life after football was anything but mundane.
Marlin Briscoe overcame racism and defied the odds on the football field and he overcame drug abuse and homelessness after football had ended.
In 2008, I had the wonderful opportunity to speak with Marlin. To go behind the curtain and hear his story from the man who lived it. It was an incredible experience that opened so much of my soul. Today, it is with a saddened heart that we learn of his passing at the age of 76. Another member of the 1972 undefeated Dolphins. But a loss of a man who inspired so many.
His life was documented in the book The First Black Quarterback: Marlin Briscoe’s Journey to Break the Color Barrier and Start in the NFL it is available on Amazon and is a read all sports fans should want to read.
Over the decades of writing on this site I have interviewed a lot of people from Larry Csonka to Marlin Briscoe and a lot of executives in between. I have done celebrity interviews and even talked with actor John Beasley about this film in particular. Briscoe was always a favorite. We talked, well he talked, I listened.
Over the years the movie lost steam as many often do. He won’t get to see that film come to light but his words are still on the pages of his book.
Personally, I hope that his life which eventually found peace, is once again finding peace. Our prayers are with his family and our thoughts are with him. You truly were a magical man!