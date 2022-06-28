Tyreek Hill’s podcast with Tua Tagovailoa is appointment podcasting
By Matt Serniak
In case you were unaware, and I promise you I’m not here to pod-shame anybody who doesn’t know, Tyreek Hill has started his own podcast and on Thursday, June 30th, he will be releasing an episode where Tua Tagovailoa is his guest. Based on the clip that was just released, it is 100% appointment/must-listen stuff.
The name of the podcast is called It Needed To Be Said, and it can be found, I think, everywhere podcasts are sold. There have been three episodes so far the latest being with Rick Ross.
Perhaps you haven’t heard about the podcast created by Hill but I bet you have. Remember all the way back to June 10th when Tyreek Hill said that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Patrick Mahomes? That was episode one.
This will be episode four and holy hell it looks like it’s going to be headed in every direction and go down every road you think it might.
I realize that Tyreek Hill has been on the biggest promotional tour of a wide receiver going to bat for his quarterback ever, but if you didn’t get choked up or at the very least got a bit verklempt, well then you must have a big dump in your pants who’s devoid of emotion.
Like there was a moment in there that I thought Hill was just going to start crying uncontrollably. Maybe that actually happens. But man alive, I started to feel like Terrell Owens speaking about his quarterback Tony Romo. That’s what it’s all about and I don’t care if you think it’s dumb.
It’s the off-season so save your whole “let’s just get this done on the field” type of junk that some of you will be compelled to say. Little newsflash; they don’t play actual Miami Dolphins games for months. Just try and have fun with all of this. Trust me, if this doesn’t work out, you will have plenty of time to relish in it if you’re that kind of weirdo.
I’m really curious to find out if Tyreek Hill presses Tua about how things really went down last year with Brian Flores. I think Tua is too smart to get really deep into it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Tua Tagovailoa said in as few words as possible that Flores was a straight-up psycho that was impossible to like. It might be a lesson in passive aggressiveness. I’m here for it.
Don’t act like you don’t care about this kind of stuff. As I said, it’s the end of June which means we’re a little under a month away from when training camp starts. Have fun with it. Have fun with something. Eventually, we’ll have actually practice footage of football stuff to praise and crush.
