Miami Dolphins looming questions before the season
As the Miami Dolphins get set for the start of their training camp and the subsequent start of the 2022 season, questions definitely arise as practice and preseason begin, however, let’s take a look at some of the top questions for the team moving forward to start.
With a new coaching staff and philosophy come different expectations. Coach Mike McDaniel and his staff will look to fix the issues that derailed the Dolphins in previous seasons.
The offensive line has been a problem for a few years, and this year although the team brought in the likes of Terron Armstead and Connor Williams are solid moves in terms of talent, there are still questions that remain.
While Armstead is a pro bowler when healthy, the key is that he needs to be able to remain healthy. Also, the team brought in Williams from the Cowboys via free agency and although he had been a guard in his time with the Cowboys, he looks poised to move to center for opening day.
How will the rest of the line look as well as how the team will work together in a new offensive scheme?
The running game is another area that has been nonexistent, to say the least. the Dolphins did bring in Chase Edmunds, Sony Michel, and Raheem Mostert to join Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. From the outside looking in, it would seem that Gaskin and Ahmed will be in a battle for their roster spots.
Will the new additions be able to establish a formidable running game and improve on the 92 yards a game mark they set last season?
The effectiveness of the running game is going to also depend on how well the offensive line gels together with the new additions as well as how well they perform in this new offense.
Quarterback play is another area that will be under the microscope. There doesn’t seem like there is more of a divided fanbase when it comes to the play of their quarterback. While I wouldn’t call myself a “Tua guy”, I have seen improvement in his play from one year to the next. I am also wanting to see what Mike McDaniel and the coaching staff can do with the offense.
To help Tua, in his third offensive season in another offense for his pro career, the team traded for Tyreek Hill to join the team’s top pick from the 2021 draft, Jaylen Waddle. The team also brought in Cedrick Wilson to further compliment the offense.
How will this team look in the new offense? What will the roster look like as we get closer to the start of the season? Those will be answers we will begin to see in the preseason. Here’s to the continued improvement and growth of the Miami Dolphins as they look to contend for the playoffs. Good luck this season to the Dolphins team, we are all behind you.