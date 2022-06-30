Why Miami Dolphins fans do not need to love the QB to believe in this team
By Wesley Minke
After everything that Miami Dolphins fans have gone through this offseason regarding the team being built around the highly questioned QB Tua Tagovailoa, some questions need to be addressed by the fan base.
NFL Media around the world has tried to dance around the subject that many have put forward in the Miami Dolphins community, attempting to talk about how building up the team around third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa helps not only Tua Tagovailoa but also the rest of the team if he is not the answer.
There have been loads of disrespect for the name of Tua Tagovailoa and he has become a subject that many have attempted to divide the fan base because of. Most Miami Dolphins fans are trying to set a realistic number for statistical purposes that would give Tua Tagovailoa the extension, but I am not sure there is a number.
There is not a real definite number because of how good the rest of this team should be. With a fresh offensive staff coming into the Miami Dolphins organization I think it can go two separate ways.
One way it could go would be that the Mike McDaniel era extends the leash on the Miami Dolphins’ current quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and finds that his development is what is best for the organization going forward.
The flip side could also be true, that the Miami Dolphins do not think Tua Tagovailoa is the future of the Miami Dolphins and they decide to move on in either free agency or could dabble back into the NFL Draft.
With that being said let’s look at the reasons why Miami Dolphins fans do not need to love Tua Tagovailoa to believe in the 2022 Miami Dolphins team.