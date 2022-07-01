Tua Tagovailoa faces most important Dolphins training camp
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, will face a critical training camp this year as he attempts to quiet his doubters.
With training camp starting this month, we kick off our camp previews with Tua Tagovailoa.
Will Tua Tagovailoa become the starting quarterback that many fans and Dolphins executives hope he will be? That is the big question that he will need to answer and it will start with constant scrutiny in training camp.
Every miss, overthrow, underthrow, interception, and misread will be dissected on social media. It will be reported on in mainstream media, non-stop. The talking heads who already love to bash Tua will thump their chests and claim they are right.
Conversely, every touchdown and deep pass will be defended as proof that Tua is the quarterback he was at Alabama and not the one they saw on the field the last two seasons. For Tua, in reality, it is about learning a new system and developing a rapport and timing with his new wide receivers.
Tagovailoa will be learning a new offensive system, his third in three years. He will have a new offensive coordinator, his third in three years, and yet another quarterback coach but he will also, for the first time be supported by a head coach who believes in and supports him.
Through mini-camps and OTAs, Tua has looked good. He has the vocal support of new WR Tyreek Hill. This is the first season that Tua has this many weapons which naturally, makes this season a larger burden to shoulder, especially the burden of outside talk.
Tua faces a big season ahead. If he can lead Miami deep into the season and even into the playoffs, the constant talk of replacing him will subside but if Miami’s offense fails or if he gets hurt again if he is replaced by Teddy Bridgewater, his future with Miami will be the top talk of every national media outlet until he is gone. Much worse than it is today.