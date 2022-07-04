Miami Dolphins: Don’t discount Myles Gaskin in 2022
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have invested more in their running game this offseason than in the past but don’t rule out Myles Gaskin just yet.
With the fanbase focused on Chase Edmunds and Raheem Mostert and the excitement of what ZaQuandre White might be able to do as a rookie, Myles Gaskin is often left out of the conversation.
Drafted in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Gaskin has done everything that has been asked of him. He has started 17 games the last two seasons giving him 17 starts in 34 games. He has rushed for 1,329 yards on 351 carries.
In 2021 Gaskin started 10 games. He had his best season as a pro running for 612 yards and scoring three rushing touchdowns. Gaskin also scored four times in the passing game.
Last month we talked about Gaskin being a trade option for the Dolphins and that still holds true but for now, we can’t look at him as an afterthought.
Looking at the 2021 stats, it is impressive that he was able to accomplish those numbers given the surrounding problems along the offensive line which ranked 32nd in the league. Of course, as a result, the running game did as well.
Could Gaskin breakout in 2022? Absolutely. He has good vision as a runner and while he could stand to be more physical, it isn’t a limitation on his abilities. Gaskin is a solid dual-threat at the position, capable of running the ball and as we have seen, valuable in the passing game.
Regardless, Gaskin can’t rely on his last three seasons. It’s a clean slate for him as Mike McDaniel has brought in guys that he believes fit his system better. It is Gaskin’s job to prove he can be that guy and there are a lot of reasons to believe he can take advantage of his opportunities.