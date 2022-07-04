Miami Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater could climb to top
By Brian Miller
The 2022 Miami Dolphins belong to Tua Tagovailoa and there is little reason to believe at this point that Teddy Bridgewater is a solution.
That being said, Tua has not played a full season in his two seasons thus far and that means at some point, Miami is going to have to rely on their backup QB. Hopefully, that will not be the case but it could set up for an interesting debate if not a full-blown controversy.
What will the feel be around the Dolphins should the mainstream media be proven right about Tua and Bridgewater is sitting there on the bench? I have been to games where Dolphins fans have chanted for QB change in a game.
That doesn’t have to be a change in a game. A Tua injury could open the door for Bridgewater and in that instance, the dynamic of the Dolphins would change on offense as well.
One thing many believe wholeheartedly is that Bridgewater is a huge upgrade over last year’s backup Jacoby Brissett.
I’m not going to go so far as to say that Bridgewater is going to be the breakout player at quarterback this year, if anyone, it might be Skylar Thompson if he can convince the coaches to keep him on the 53-man roster.
After two seasons of up and down inconsistent play by Tua, clearly, he stands to have the best chance to break out on a national stage and I think that will be the case in 2022 but I wouldn’t discount Bridewater’s potential contributions if the worse case scenarios come to fruition.