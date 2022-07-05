A way too early full first round 2023 NFL Mock Draft
By Wesley Minke
With most NFL teams and fan bases looking forward to training camps and the eventual season that will follow, we begin to look ahead to our next favorite thing as Miami Dolphins and NFL fans, like a full first-round 2023 NFL mock draft. Am I right?
With the Miami Dolphins and Chris Grier seemingly hitting very well on their past 3 draft classes, Miami Dolphins fans have gained hope. That can be a very scary thing to a lot of Miami Dolphins fans who are used to being let down.
I have a lot of confidence with this being the year that the Miami Dolphins have a few extra early-round picks, especially with this class being exceptionally hyped up at the top of the draft.
Watch if anything for the Miami Dolphins to take a chance and package both of their 1st round picks to try and move up higher in that 1st round to fill a specific need with a baller who might slip down to a comfortable pick.
Miami Dolphins fans have so much to be excited about with 5 picks inside of the top 3 rounds, but more importantly 2 picks in the 1st round. Likely what will be 2 picks in the later 1st round, we will see what those shape up to be. We are going to go strictly off of 2023 season predictions for this mock draft.
I think this pick makes a lot of sense simply because Stroud will likely be the best QB in college football this season, and he is already being talked about at the top of the draft board conversation.
This pick should not surprise too many if this is the way Atlanta goes, however, Will Anderson and Bryce Young should both be firmly in this conversation as well.