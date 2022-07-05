There is a path for Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Skylar Thompson was a surprise draft pick by the Miami Dolphins last April and now his future with the team is also surprising.
There were times that Thompson was impressive during mini-camps and OTAs over May and June practice sessions but it is incredibly hard to believe that he has any chance of making the final 53-man roster. For the Dolphins, the trick will be how to get him on their practice squad.
Tua Tagovailoa is the day-one starter and Teddy Bridgewater is the “back-up”. Bridgewater isn’t going to be released so that Miami can keep Thompson. It’s not a competition for the 2nd spot on the quarterback unit. For Thompson, it’s taking advantage of every rep he can get.
Miami, for now, has three quarterbacks on their roster. That could change closer to camp if it hasn’t already by the time this article posts.
Thompson was impressive at Kansas State when he was given the chance. He has five seasons of college ball and completed 552 passes for 7124 yards and 42 touchdowns to 16 interceptions.
Miami likes his arm strength and his potential. He is more gunslinger at times than a cerebral QB but that doesn’t make him a liability any more than an asset. He will need to prove his value during camp and pre-season games when he gets in.
His best chance is the practice squad and I think that Miami will absolutely try and get him on the unit. Working against the Dolphins is the fact that they won’t carry three QBs into the season and they will need to release him and hope he clears waivers. Normally, that wouldn’t be a big deal for a 7th-round drafted QB but a good camp and preseason could make it harder for the Dolphins to get him there.