Predicting Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa final stat line for 2022
Tua Tagovailoa has apparently heard the noise and is motivated to prove the haters incorrect. Here is a prediction for his final stat line for 2022.
It would be hard to argue that there has been a more polarizing and scrutinized quarterback this off-season than the Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa.
Because of his college/draft status and his lack of production over his first two seasons in the NFL, there are plenty of people in the media and general NFL fan base that has already written Tagovailoa off as a bust. This helped push the Dolphins back into the news stream (for better or for worse), but the team’s off-season acquisitions have the talking heads talking their heads off about Miami.
All eyes will be on South Florida this coming season. The signing of Terron Armstead and the trade for Tyreek Hill have helped overhaul some positions on the Dolphins’ offense, and the team now boasts one of the most talented rosters in the league. If Tagovailoa is truly as talented as his draft position would suggest, then this will be the season when everything comes together and Miami will have an explosive offense for the first time in forever.
So what might the final stat sheet look like for the much-maligned quarterback? Will all of the weapons, as well as confidence, that he has been surrounded with translate into a Top-15 QB season? It will be a make-or-break year, as the Dolphins have the future capital to replace him if things go south.
Here are my predictions for Tua Tagovailoa’s final stat line for the 2022 season:
(Note: these predictions are based on Tagovailoa playing in and starting 15 regular-season games. His availability has been hit or miss over his first two years, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him miss a couple in 2022. Though we hope not.)