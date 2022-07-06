Miami Dolphins 2022 preview: Zach Sieler stands out but still underrated
By Matt Serniak
Zach Sieler enters his third season with the Miami Dolphins and the guy who was a nice player that would come in and make a play here and there and would make every Miami Dolphin fan say “that guy just gets the job done” is now a pivotal member of a defensive line that is on the rise.
Zach Sieler is every alleged “non-casual, smart fan, Dolphin’s mark” favorite player. He’s like the underground band or comic that only the coolest and self-proclaimed deep-level thinkers think is actually awesome and if you don’t know that it’s because you only accept what ESPN tells you.
But the thing is, Zach Sieler is a fantastic football player and I am damn glad that he’s on the Miami Dolphins because he brings a bunch to the table.
The Miami Dolphins have a really good group of defensive linemen. Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins, John Jenkins, and Adam Butler are a quality group who can swing in all these guys at different points in the game and the line doesn’t have to take a back seat. Zach Sieler’s motor and desire to not be denied is what, in my opinion, is his motto.
Yes, Sieler has the technique and strength to do great things. But when I watch him play. it’s his determination that stands out.
There are more plays out there of Zach Sieler being an absolute beast that takes what’s his.
There have been games over the last few years where the defense wasn’t doing a good job but I don’t ever recall seeing Zach Sieler giving maximum effort and almost making a play.
He fits very well in the 3-4 scheme that the Dolphins play and it’s why I would imagine that he will be one of the starting “ends” in this scheme. Sieler had two sacks last year but he makes his money being a dude that takes up blockers and stuffing holes. He had six TFLs(tackle for loss) as well.
It will be interesting to see how he performs with the added snaps I expect him to get this year. I think he’ll adjust to that and will be one of the guys on an excellent defense that you can rely on every week.
HOMER PREDICTION: 213 TACKLES, 21 SACKS, 15 TFLs, 5 INTs
NON-AQUA TINTED GLASSES PREDICTION: 83 TACKLES, 4 SACKS, 8 TFLs, 1 INT
