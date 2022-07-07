Miami Dolphins have WRs worthy of fantasy draft consideration
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins finally have wide receivers that you should consider for your fantasy roster but where should you draft them?
For those of you fantasy players in dynasty leagues, you will want to hold on to these players listed below. They could have big years for the Dolphins or provide you an early trade option if you think that they will be held down by Tua Tagovailoa.
Let’s address that first part, well, first. Tua Tagovailoa is an enigma this year. The media want you to believe that he will be bad enough that he will be replaced by Halloween. Teddy Bridgewater waits in the wings to push Tua or replace him.
If you watch football and we can assume you do, considering you are playing fantasy football and reading an article to help you decide where to draft Miami’s receivers, then you know that Tua hasn’t exactly been given a great team in Miami prior to this year. That is a conversation we looked at here so please check it out to see why Tua is worth the draft pick this year in your leagues.
Once you get past Tua, the next question becomes obvious. Where should you draft Miami’s WRs?
Tyreek Hill was a top draft pick in many leagues. Typically, he would come off the board anywhere between the bottom of the first to the end of the second depending on your league type and PPR status. That was with Patrick Mahomes. Should that change?
The answer is absolutely not. Some may let Hill slide on their boards immediately thinking that Hill’s production will slip because of Tua that isn’t the case. In fact, Hill should see as many targets as he did last year and while it might seem otherwise, Hill wasn’t a big deep threat target consistently with the Chiefs, he was a mid-range wideout who did the rest with his legs. Think “air-time” that shouldn’t change this year.
What will hurt Hills production is Jaylen Waddle. In Kansas City, the only player that took away opportunities for Hill was Travis Kelce. In Miami, it will be Mike Gesicki and Jaylen Waddle. That is what you will need to consider when you select Hill.
On to Waddle. Waddle is a very good WR who will still see a lot of targets from Tua or any other QB. He isn’t going to blow up your TD points but as a PPR dream, he is a must-have WR on your roster and even Hill isn’t going to change that.
Waddle won’t likely see 104 receptions this coming season but he should be somewhere between 90 and 100 which will bring him really close. Many current FF mocks are all over the place so I would urge you to invest more time this year on the front end of those when your draft draws nearer. Waddle will likely get drafted after the 2nd round and if you get him deep in round three or mid-round four you have a steal on your hands.
Cedrick Wilson is another option for you but you need to consider him a late flyer. He has a lot of potential and talent and will likely serve more as an outlet receiver but if you get him on your roster late, you have a little insurance going into the season. I wouldn’t discount Wilson at all but I wouldn’t reach for him either.
After the three of them, there isn’t anyone worth taking up a roster spot in any league, even in dynasty leagues at this point.