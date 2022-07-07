Solomon Kindley faces an important Miami Dolphins training camp
By Brian Miller
Solomon Kindley looked like he would be a steal when he was drafted two seasons ago but an inconsistent rookie year was followed by demotion.
Drafted in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Kindley faces a critical third camp for the Dolphins. His job literally will be decided on how he performs this year. There is a lot of competition and changes coming to the Dolphins’ offensive line and there simply may not be room for him if he can’t show the new coaches what he is capable of.
In 2020, Kindley started 13 of the 13 games he played in, all at right guard. In 2021, that number dropped to two. Kindley not only lost his starting job but in training camp a year ago he found himself on the third team unit due to his consistency.
This year, Kindley will face more competition. The guard positions will likely come down to Robert Hunt in one of the two spots and the other will be up from grabs. Heading towards camp, it seems as though this will be between Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson with the other likely taking over the right tackle position.
Kindley will also compete with Robert Jones, an undrafted free agent who will enter his second off-season. Jones has a lot of potential and could take a roster spot from Kindley.
I predict that Kindley will earn a roster spot this year. I think there will be more motivation for him and better coaching staff will help with the consistency issues he has had. If he can’t get better with these coaches then he shouldn’t be on the roster come September.