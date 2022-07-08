Alec Ingold is the Miami Dolphins fullback and he’s all out of bubble gum
By Matt Serniak
One of the more stealthy, under-the-radar moves that the Miami Dolphins made this off-season was when they signed pure fullback Alec Ingold. And let me tell you, Alec Ingold is here to chew bubble gum and to kick ass and he’s all out of bubble gum.
The Miami Dolphins haven’t worked with a bonafide fullback in many years. They drafted Chandler Cox a few years ago but they never really gave him any run.
We all pine for the days of Larry Csonka of course but I think most of us have fond memories of Keith Byars, Rob Konrad (would you believe me if I told you I had a Konrad jersey?) Javorskie Lane and of course Lousaka Polite. Those were good days when the Miami Dolphins operated their offense with an actual fullback. Now, the team is ready to go back to living that fullback life with Alec Ingold.
At 6’1 240 LBs, Alec Ingold is a stout powerful dude but believe it or not, he’s more of a finesse fullback. Don’t get me wrong, Ingold still knows how to run beneath his pads and pick up a tough yard and is a freight train coming to clear a hole for a back, but Ingold is like the NBA’s version of a stretch five where he can also hit jumpers. Alec Ingold does a lot of damage catching the ball.
That’s a really good thing because I think Mike McDaniel’s offense has the fullback out in the flat often and at times ends up being wide open. If Ingold can, when Ingold shows that he’s very capable of catching the ball out of the backfield, it gives the offense even more room to dictate to the defense making guys like Hill, Waddle, Wilson, and Gesicki’s job even easier.
We all expect the outside zone running game to be paramount in McDaniel’s system. But play-action and play-action bootlegs off of those zone runs are what you’re going to see off of those runs. I expect several of those plays to be flood plays. Here’s what I’m talking about.
If you watch this video about the 49er’s play-action scheme, you saw times where the fullback and the tight end(at times depending on the personnel they could be lined up for the other) they would often be in the flat on the backside. They at times trojan themselves from one side of the line of scrimmage to the other and are often wide open because the defense is biting hard on the fake.
This is what I can’t wait to see Alec Ingold do in a Dolphin’s uniform. Yes, when he completely blows up a linebacker letting him know what pad-level is all about, that will be Earth-shattering. But when he catches the ball on the sideline and does one of these, I pray for everyone around me because I’m going to lose my mind.
Now let’s understand one thing; Alec Ingold isn’t Kyle Juszczyk. He doesn’t have the wheels that he does. So let’s not act like that Ingold is going to be smoking linebackers too often. But Alec has more brawn than Juszczyk and will be used as more of a traditional fullback when he’s in the game. I’m good with all that.
AQUA TINTED GLASSES PREDICTION: 35 CATCHES, 489 YARDS, 6 TDs, 18 CARRIES, 145 YARDS, 5 TDs
NON-AQUA TINTED GLASSES PREDICTION: 17 CATCHES, 237 YARDS, 2 TDs, 12 CARRIES, 67 YARDS, 1 TD
Always remember what Alec Ingold is here to do;
