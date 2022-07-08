Miami Dolphins Christian Wilkins about to become a star
By Brian Miller
Christian Wilkins is a star for the Miami Dolphins but on a national level, not so much. That could change this season in a big way.
If there is one thing we can say about Wilkins it is that he has continued to improve season to season so there is no reason to believe that the emotional and entertaining defensive tackle won’t take another step when this season begins.
Wilkins may never be the first name that voters choose when they start selecting Pro Bowlers but there is no reason to believe that he can’t be that good to be named to his first one in 2022 or 2023. He is as good as many of the DTs that are selected.
One thing that stands out is his exuberance. He is a fantastic teammate and is loved in the locker room. Now, he needs to take his knowledge of the game and make it more physical.
In a lot of ways, Wilkins reminds me of Tim Bowens if Bowens would have been a rah-rah type of player. Bowens conducted his business quietly and that is not the case for Wilkins who is the exact opposite in that regard but on the field, it’s a different story.
Wilkins would probably be better received or revered in the NFL circles if he were meaner. He has the physicality but his stats could be better. He isn’t a pocket collapsing defensive tackle but he does his job, as coached, well.
Wilkins isn’t going to light up the stat lines but he doesn’t need to. When the Dolphins start beating the top teams, Wilkins will get his name mentioned more often and this year beating those teams will go a long way to making that happen and in doing so, Wilkins could be set for stardom.