Score a signed Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins helmet for less than $100 today
FLASH SALE: Today ONLY, you can score an autographed Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins helmet for less than $100. That’s a deal if we’ve ever seen one.
Happy Friday, Miami Dolphins fans! There’s no better way to kick off a summer weekend than with a great deal on an autographed Jaylen Waddle helmet.
Fanatics has a ton of autographed memorabilia – including Miami items – but something that caught our eye was found in the “Daily Deals” section.
An authentic, autographed Jaylen Waddle mini helmet. Check it out below.
So here’s the deal. Today only (Friday, July 8), you can score this autographed helmet for just $91. And if you use the code 24SHIP at checkout, you’ll get free shipping to go along with it.
We know there’s plenty of hype in South Beach for Waddle – especially considering opposing defenses will have to focus plenty of attention on Tyreek Hill.
Whether Waddle is your favorite player, or you’re looking for a low-risk, high-reward investment, you’d be crazy to not check out this deal.
For what it’s worth, they’ve got a signed Tua Tagovailoa helmet for $105, too.
Don’t wait. Check out Fanatics right now to save a ton on some great memorabilia.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.