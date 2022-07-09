2022 Preview: Where will Robert Hunt line up for Miami Dolphins?
By Brian Miller
Robert Hunt turned into a fan favorite in 2021 with his attempt at a touchdown but 2022 could see him become a stellar offensive lineman.
The biggest question heading into 2022 as it relates to Robert Hunt is where will he actually play? There are some who believe he will remain at guard while others think he will get time in at right tackle.
Hunt could land at tackle and excel blocking Tua Tagovailoa’s back side but he is finding success at guard so why move him around? This is a problem that Miami consistently has, taking good linemen and shuffling them around and out of place, round pegs in square holes.
Miami would benefit from keeping Hunt at guard to further develop him. Whether on the right or left side, he will either be between Terron Armstead and Connor Williams or at the very least next to Williams and whoever plays right tackle.
One thing is certain, most believe that Hunt is ready to take another step forward and could solidify whatever position he plays. For now, Miami is content knowing that he will hold down a position well enough to worry about the other jobs that are open, center, right tackle, and the guard spot where Hunt is not.
In his two seasons thus far, Hunt has appeared in every game. He started 11 games in his rookie season and all 17 last year. Miami is getting what they thought they would from the former 2nd round draft pick, now if fellow 2nd round pick, Liam Eichenberg, can develop, the Dolphins will be in great shape.
Also working in Hunt’s favor, is a new coaching staff that includes a highly respected offensive line coach, Matt Applebaum. He will be Hunt’s third line coach in as many seasons.