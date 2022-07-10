Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead should return to Pro Bowl
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may have finally solved their punting problem with the addition of Thomas Morstead.
Morstead is entering his 14th season in the NFL. He has a Pro Bowl under his belt during his long stint with the New Orleans Saints. Last year he split time with the Falcons and the Jets. Now, he is with the Dolphins and it could lead to a return to the Pro Bowl.
Morstead, a self-announced “gym-rat” is in great condition and injury-free. He still has a big leg as evidenced by his production in 2021.
Last year, he combined between the two teams for 45 punts and 2,123 yards. He averaged 46.1 yards with Atlanta and 48.2 with the Jets. His longest with the Falcons was 64 yards and his longest with the Jets was 59.
Compared to Michael Palardy, last year’s Dolphins’ punter, Morstead holds up well statistically. Palardy punted 78 times last year for an average of 44.7 yards per punt. His longest was 65 yards.
Morstead brings a stellar career and veteran leadership that is desperately needed on special teams considering the youth on the team.
Also set to benefit from Morstead’s presence is kicker Jason Sanders. Sanders struggled last year and many believe that it was a disconnect with Palardy who was the holder. Morstead shouldn’t have that problem this year as he has been around enough to understand the kicker’s way of thinking.
The only real question with Morstead is whether or not he can parlay this season into another contract with Miami. There is no reason to believe that he can’t hang around the NFL for another few seasons if he can stay healthy. In his career, he has only missed two games and three others in between teams last season.