Myles Gaskin could be odd man out of Miami Dolphins running back room
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are expected to have a lot of competition at the RB position and that means Myles Gaskin could have an uphill climb.
When the offensive line is blocking, Myles Gaskin can be a consistent and productive running back. The only thing he lacks is the star power and he could use more physicality at times. His consistency is up and down but that could be far more the fault of the line play than his vision or footwork.
There is little to dislike about Gaskin and you find yourself rooting for him but this year could be his last with the Dolphins, in fact, it could be his last training camp with Miami.
The running back room is going to be a big numbers game this year. Miami will likely carry four running backs in the room along with one fullback. More than that is of course, possible, but also unlikely given the needs at other positions.
Mike McDaniel is not going to have an easy decision to make when it comes time for final cuts and Gaskin will be on his mind. How well he practices is going to be important. How well he picks up McDaniel’s offense could be the difference in making the roster and not.
Entering his 4th season, Gaskin has totaled 1,329 yards on 173 rushes averaging 3.8 yards per carry. He also has added 673 yards receiving on 97 receptions.
I have predicted that Gaskin could be one of the Dolphins’ few tradeable assets this year and I still think that could be the case. There is simply too much talent at running back and not enough roster spots and I’m not sure that a fantastic camp for Gaskin keeps him around but instead only serves to increase his market value.
The Dolphins are invested in Chase Edmunds and Sony Michel and Raheem Mostert are a lot cheaper. Gaskin will carry a $2.56 million cap hit and all but $21k is recoverable.
All of that being said, I don’t see the Dolphins releasing Myles Gaskin so if a trade can’t be worked out, should that time come, he will make the Dolphins roster. If an injury happens to one of the other RBs he will make the roster and because that is possible, I think Gaskin will stick around this season but playing time will diminish.