Can Sony Michel make the 2022 Miami Dolphins roster?
By Brian Miller
Sony Michel was a former first-round draft pick of the New England Patriots and now he is trying to make the Miami Dolphins’ final 53-man roster.
Bill Belichick may be considered a genius by some, not me, but you can argue that his ability to draft players leaves a lot to be desired. Michel had a decent run in New England and had it not been for his health and Belichick, he still may be there.
Belichick wore Michel out with the Patriots. In his first two seasons, he rushed for over 200 yards in 2018 and 2019. He posted 931 yards his rookie season and 912 in his second just missing the 1,000-yard plateau.
In 2020, the injury bug hit, and Michel only played in 9 games rushing 79 times but for 449 yards. He moved on to the Rams in 2021 after Belichick traded him for two mid-round draft picks. Miami gets him for free.
With the Rams, Michel again rushed 208 times for 845 yards and appeared in all 17 games. If he can stay healthy in Miami, Michel could add a lot of value to a running back unit that needs a solid change of pace runner. Michel can be a bully at the line of scrimmage.
While most fans concentrate on Chase Edmunds and Raheem Mostert, it is Michel that could have a much larger impact on the Dolphins’ offense. The two-time Super Bowl champion brings experience to the Dolphins and fits with what Mike McDaniel is trying to install offensively.
Michel may not see the same number of carries that he has in the past, he should stay fresher and provide the Dolphins with a goalline and short-yardage runner, when you add a fullback to the roster and the formation, it could be a hard-stop for defenses who don’t know where the ball is going to go.
Will Michel make the Dolphins roster? I would have to predict that he would if he stays healthy and after a 17 game season last year, there is no reason to believe that he won’t.