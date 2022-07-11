Miami Dolphins 2023 quarterback options are scary if Tua can’t succeed
The Miami Dolphins front office prepared for this. They thought long and hard about trading out of the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 draft and accumulating more draft ammunition just in case they needed it. The reason why they might need it, is they wanted to have the draft capital at hand in case a quarterback is available in the 2023 NFL draft and Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t live up to the hype.
Just in case you don’t know, the Miami Dolphins draft capital in 2023 is pretty stacked, if you focus on the top 3 rounds. The Dolphins have two 1st rounders, one 2nd rounder, and two 3rd rounders. If my math is right, that’s 5 picks in the top 100, and all of their draft capital in the 2024 draft. If Chris Grier wanted to make a move, he can and will. Miami Dolphins fans have seen that Grier isn’t shy to make or pull any trade during draft day.
Retrospectively, putting all the puzzle pieces together, there is a little bit of a concern that I’m not sure Grier thought of, which is the demand for a franchise quarterback. Think about this, who will be the weakest team this upcoming season:
- Houston Texans
- Seattle Seahawks
- Chicago Bears
- Atlanta Falcons
- New York Giants
What do all those teams have in common? No Franchise QB. Now let’s continue to add to this list, the next wave of teams are:
- Washington Commanders
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Jets
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Carolina Panthers
- Minnesota Vikings
Besides the Jets and Jags, both of whom drafted a quarterback in 2022, all other teams could be in the market for a franchise quarterback and the Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with their first-round selection in 2022.
So let’s do the math again, that is 10 teams, all potentially selecting in the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft.