Miami Dolphins Preston Williams needs an impressive training camp
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will hit training camp at the end of the month and it will be an important one for wide receiver Preston Williams.
When you think of Preston Williams you think of a talented WR, a likable guy that fans continue to root for. An undrafted free agent, Williams won over the fans early with his play but Williams’ biggest problem is Preston Williams.
When he is healthy, Williams is a starting WR in the NFL.
- 2019 7 starts in 8 games
- 2020 7 starts in 8 games
- 2021 3 starts in 9 games
While the numbers show he can start, it also shows how unreliable he is from a health standpoint. In 2022, he didn’t start because he was still banged up and dealing with injuries even when he was active. This year, that needs to change.
Miami decided to bring him back on a one-year deal with little guaranteed money. Williams will count only $1.2 million against this year’s cap which is actually quite high considering his injury history. If released, only $275,000 would remain dead.
Miami has a deep WR group this year and that too puts a lot of weight on Williams to make this year’s roster. Miami may keep six receivers and the top guys are clearly Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, and Eric Ezukanma who is a rookie draft pick. Williams would fall into the next spot but he will have to earn it over other promising WRs.
Working in his favor is that he is a tall physical receiver and Miami lost that when they traded DeVante Parker to the Patriots. Will it be enough? Yes if he can stay healthy and that is the biggest question entering this year’s camp and it will most certainly decide his future with the team.