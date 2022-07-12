Clayton Fejedelem excels on STs but will he make the roster in 2022?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins signed Clayton Fejedelem a few years ago and now, the question is will he remain on the revamped roster for 2022.
Missing the first three games of the 2020 season, Fejedelem would make his impact on the Dolphins special teams when he returned. It wasn’t an immediate impact but his veteran presence made the unit better. He played more than 75% and typically more than 80% of the special teams snaps.
Listed as a safety, Fejedelem has only played a handful of defensive snaps. In fact, in 2020 his best game came in week 13 against Kansas City when he logged in 11% of the defensive snaps. In many cases, it was zero percent or far less than 10.
Last season, his ST snaps increased but his defensive snaps remained consistently the same. With the Dolphins having a lot of talent at safety, the likelihood of Fejedelem making any impact on defense this year is negligible at best. No, Fejedelem is a special teams player but will he make this year’s roster?
Given his production and reliability on special teams, $1 million isn’t much to worry about this year. He is set to count $2 million against the cap but Miami only saves $1 million if they release him. His value to the team now warrants that extra mil to keep him here.
With all the new faces on offense and some new ones on special teams as well, keeping Fejedelem around makes sense for the team’s continuity.
On the field, Fejedelem is a hard hitter and can make plays and that is all you can ask of a specialist which he has become at this point in his career. Fejedelem will enter his sixth NFL season after spending his first three with the Bengals.