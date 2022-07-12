Miami Dolphins: Top 5 games of Ricky Williams’ career
It has been 20 years since Ricky Williams first joined the Miami Dolphins, and we take a look back at his best games as a member of the franchise.
The Miami Dolphins have struggled with their running game identity for the better part of the last decade, but it wasn’t always that way. Ricky Williams holds the records for best running back seasons in team history, and finished just 300 yards behind Larry Csonka for most in team history despite playing in 13 fewer games.
He has some of the most impressive game logs, as well. Williams has the two highest single-game rushing yardage totals in franchise history, which are two of the six 200+ yard games by a Dolphins running back.
Most of his best statistical games came during his prime in Miami, which lasted only two full seasons before a slew of suspensions and injuries had him bouncing on and off of the roster for four years. He was never quite the same, but he had some big games after his full-time return in 2008.
So which are the ones that stand out the most? Here are the 5 best games of Ricky Williams’ career with the Miami Dolphins:
#5 game of Ricky Williams’ Miami Dolphins career:
September 8th, 2002 vs. Lions – 20 carries, 111 yards, 2 touchdowns
It isn’t even in the top ten of his most impressive statistical games, but it was the hype that he lived up to and the dominance of the offense that allows this one on the list.
The Dolphins acquired Williams during the 2002 off-season, and his presence was felt immediately. The new guy ran for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns in his Week 1 debut against the Lions, but he was just a cog in the machine that was the Miami offense that day. They dropped 49 points on poor Detroit, a number that Dan Marino achieved just once in his career, and that the Dolphins haven’t really come close to since.
Ricky Williams probably would have had even better numbers on the day if he wasn’t replaced by Travis Minor in the third quarter.