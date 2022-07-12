Pre camp preview: Miami Dolphins Adam Shaheen
By Brian Miller
Adam Shaheen is entering his 3rd training camp with the Miami Dolphins and it may be the most important of his career.
There is a lot to like about Adam Shaheen who has done quite well for himself with the Dolphins. After three seasons with the Chicago Bears, Shaheen has carved out a role with him in Miami. He is good at blocking and can catch passes. He runs good routes and has solid vision after the catch. Physical and smart, Shaheen is everything but a number one tight end.
In other words, Adam Shaheen is a perfect backup but the question is can he make this year’s roster? That will depend on his camp.
Miami is in a unique situation this year with Gesicki, Smythe, Shaheen, Long, and Carter all on the roster. It is unclear if the Dolphins will keep four tight ends. If they don’t, Shaheen’s camp is going to need to be really good.
In his two years with Miami, Shaheen has started 12 of the 28 games he has played in. He has 24 receptions on 38 targets and has three touchdowns. This year could see that increase if he slides into the vision of Mike McDaniel. Can Jon Embree make him another George Kittle type? He won’t hit that threshold but Miami should be able to see if he can develop further with an arc in that direction.
Shaheen will have plenty of opportunities to impress the coaching staff and he will get the reps to prove he belongs on the roster. Can he take advantage of it? I think he will.