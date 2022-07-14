Chase Edmonds in control of Miami Dolphins starting RB job in 2022
The Miami Dolphins are hoping that new running back Chase Edmonds can handle the bulk of the 2022 workload as the starting running back.
Drafted in round four of the 2018 NFL Draft, Edmonds has spent his entire NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals, until now. A mixture of speed and physicality, Edmonds is a smart football player with good vision and quickness at the point of impact.
In Miami, he will share his carries which will keep him fresh but the starting job is his to lose in camp and there are plenty of runners looking to take that away from him.
Working in his favor is the fact that Mike McDaniel knows him well. The division rivals spent time against each other and McDaniel, a run-game guru is familiar with what Edmonds and can’t do. McDaniel had him in mind immediately when free agency broke which is why Chris Grier got him quickly.
In his four NFL seasons, Edmonds has rushed 333 times for 1,551 yards and 9 touchdowns and he adds an ability to catch passes out of the backfield. Edmonds has 921 yards receiving on 128 receptions with five touchdowns.
In Miami, Edmonds will be a dual-threat as both a receiver and running back. He will give McDaniel a veteran with experience doing both jobs consistently well.
If there is a knock on Edmonds, he hasn’t quite reached the potential of where he should be. In his first three seasons with the Cardinals, his career was a bit disappointing. He was unable to get a foothold on the starting job. His rookie season didn’t see him start a single game of the 16 he played in. He started two games the next season and two in 2020.
Last year, Edmonds started 11 of 12 games and posted his highest yards on the ground, 592 on 116 carries, the most he has had in his career.
Edmonds will be the penciled in starter but he needs to play like a starter out of the gate. This has to be his best season in the NFL regardless of how the Dolphins offense operates. It is his chance to be the undeniable starter but he will have to earn that role while fending off those that want his job. Consider that Myles Gaskin has more starts under his belt.
If we compare the two, they are very similar statistically.
Starts
- Gaskin – 17
- Edmonds – 15
Yards
- Gaskin – 1,329
- Edmonds – 1,551
Carries
- Gaskin -351
- Edmonds – 333
Receiving yards
- Gaskin – 673
- Edmonds – 921
Receptions
- Gaskin – 97
- Edmonds – 128
Total TDs
- Gaskin – 13 (6 receiving)
- Edmonds – 14 (5 receiving)
It will all add up to a very interesting camp situation for the Dolphins.