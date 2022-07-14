Miami Dolphins 3 weakest positions according to ESPN
The Miami Dolphins have strong positions and weak positions but ESPN’s Mike Clay believes these three units are the Dolphins’ weakest.
Mike Clay released his list of grades for each NFL team. Miami is ranked 19th overall, 18th on offense, and 13th on defense but what positions are holding the Dolphins down? There are more than three.
The highest ranking a unit can get is a 4.0. Miami’s corners are listed at 4.0, the only team in the NFL to receive that high of a grade at cornerback. That being said, he doesn’t view Miami’s safeties as high. Clay gives the Dolphins safeties a 1.9 as he also did with the offensive line and edge rushers.
The worst grade goes to the running backs. Clay gave Miami a .4 rating even though they added Chase Edmunds, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel. While I believe that is quite a bit low I can understand why to a degree. Injuries are a concern with those three and if they are not healthy, they can’t contribute.
The 2nd worst ranking goes to the linebacker unit which received a .8 rating. I can understand this one as well although Miami’s LBs are used as pass rushers and the defense that is run sets up the LBs to succeed. Still, it isn’t a strong unit and one that we believe should be upgraded at some point.
Miami lacks the big power linebackers they have had in the past and it is has been a long time since they were really great at the position but this team has quality depth and players that play a lot better in this system than they might somewhere else.
Finally, the third worst position belongs to, not surprisingly, the quarterback unit. There is no faith in Tua Tagovailoa in the media and that shows here with a ranking of 1.4.
21 teams are ranked higher than Miami’s 1.4 and while some of them may be marginally ranked higher, it is hard to see this through anything other than misguided opinion. Of course, the Browns only have a 1.8 but that might be more likely do to the uncertainty of Deshaun Watson.
Other rankings include an almost perfect 3.9 at wide receiver. Only the Bengals are ranked the same or higher with a 4.0.