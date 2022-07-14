Mike Gesicki could be in his last year as a member of the Miami Dolphins
Mike Gesicki will play on his franchise tag for the 2022 season after the Miami Dolphins and his camp failed to get a new deal struck.
According to NFL rules, teams have until tomorrow to extend players tagged with the Franchise designation. If reports are true and there is no reason to believe they are not, Gesicki and the Dolphins have yet to begin discussions.
Does this mean that the Dolphins and Gesicki are set to part ways after the season? Could he be traded before the trade deadline? So many questions now but we should have seen this coming a while ago.
Gesicki was quick to sign his tag back in March and he has said that he wants to remain with the organization but he is likely going to draw a contract that will pay him in the $13 to $15 million per year range.
This season will be a big one for Gesicki. A very good year will prove his value to the Dolphins in the Mike McDaniel system and that could lead to him sticking around but if his season is average the Dolphins will likely move on.
Another key to all of this is the production and growth of Hunter Long. Miami invested a third-round draft pick Long in 2021’s draft. The Dolphins also extended Durham Smythe last March. Those moves point to a not-so-certain future for Gesicki.
All of this will be put to rest soon enough. Miami has a full season to play and Gesicki is expected to be a part of that system. Whether he continues to line up in the slot or is moved back inside off tackle, will be of interest as well.