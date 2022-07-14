ZaQuandre White could throw big wrench into Miami Dolphins RB room
ZaQuandre White is an interesting prospect for the Miami Dolphins and a player that could shake up the entire running back room.
How many RBs will the Dolphins carry in 2022 has been a hot-button topic of discussion most of the off-season? This is Mike McDaniel’s bread and butter position and he will have tough choices to make in his first season as an NFL head coach.
With camp ready to start in a week, the road to the final 53 will begin and for a player like White, the future in Miami rests on impressing the coaching staff and more importantly earning reps during practices and pre-season games.
White’s hometown is Cape Coral, Florida, just a bridge away from Fort Myers on the west coast of the state. I’ve driven past his high-school many times. He was the top running back prospect in all of that area in 2017.
White’s college career was a winding one. It started at Florida State and then headed to Iowa Western Community College before finally landing at South Carolina. He has played linebacker as well but he made his mark a running back.
There is a lot to like about the physicality that White plays with but he needs to be more consistent at times. He finished 2021 with around 580 yards on 88 carries but 200 of those yards came in the final two games.
In Miami, he will be competing for a roster spot or at the very least to turn the heads of another scout from another team that could land him a place on their roster. White has a big battle ahead but he has the tools and ceiling to be very good.
It is unclear if White could clear waivers and land on the practice squad but it is something we will consider more in-depth when camp not only starts but gets into full swing. White is a player to keep a close eye in camp, however, for all the right reasons.