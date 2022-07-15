Durham Smythe has earned his Miami Dolphins roster spot
Durham Smythe was the afterthought tight end in the 2018 draft for the Miami Dolphins but he has done quite well as the 2nd guy.
In 2018, the Miami Dolphins opted to draft Mike Gesicki in the 2nd round but they doubled up on the position two rounds later by taking Smythe. It was almost a foregone conclusion that 2021 might be his last season with the Dolphins but he earned a contract extension and a roster spot in 2022.
Smythe has done well in Miami, albeit quietly. He isn’t a great tool in the passing game but he is sufficient when needed. In his four years in Miami, so far, he has 73 receptions on 95 targets and two touchdowns. He averages 9.2 yards per reception but only 21 yards per game.
Last year Smythe’s production was the best in his career. He posted 357 yards receiving on 34 receptions. While that may pale in comparison to Gesicki, they are two completely different types of tight ends and for Smythe, he excels at the line of scrimmage as a blocker.
Smythe also performs well on special teams and typically sees around 25 snaps a game on offense. The Dolphins TE room is crowded with Gesicki, Hunter Long, and Adam Shaheen as well as fellow primarily blocking TE, Cethan Carter.
With Smythe under contract for the future, the likelihood of Carter seeing his name on the final 53 has diminished. Miami may only carry three or at max four TEs on their roster and that will not depend on Smythe but instead on the camp for Shaheen who may find himself competing with Hunter Long for playing time.
Either way, Smythe has done well for himself in Miami and the extension was deserved.
In 2022, Smythe could take another leap forward. Jon Embree is considered one of the best TE coaches in the NFL and Smythe is likely to get called on by Mike McDaniel more often since TE is an important part of his offense, even if he is behind Gesicki.
It will be interesting to see who Smythe is utilized this season under McDaniel.