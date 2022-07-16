Miami Dolphins Gerrid Doaks likely competing for practice squad in 2022
Miami Dolphins former 7th-round draft pick Gerrid Doaks may not have a spot on the 2022 roster and the practice squad may be his only option.
For Gerrid Doaks, the path to the Miami Dolphins roster will almost assuredly be through clearing waivers and then signing to the practice squad. He simply hasn’t been given much opportunity so far in his young NFL career and that isn’t likely to change in 2022’s training camp.
The Dolphins are stacked at running back provided everyone stays healthy and that doesn’t bode well for Doaks, even with a 7th-round draft pick attached to his name. In fact, some would argue that undrafted rookie ZaQuandre White is the most likely player to make the Dolphins 53 outside of the top three players.
We know that Chase Edmunds and Raheem Mostert are virtually locked to make the roster provided, once again, they stay healthy, but after them, Doaks is still far down on the pecking order.
Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Sony Michel, the aforementioned White. All of that adds up to Doaks being the odd man out of the final 53.
When he has played, in exhibition, he has looked good. A physical talent with decent vision, Doaks still has a ceiling he has yet to reach, but it is going to be hard for him to break out into the league as a rostered player full-time, but it is not impossible. For Doaks, it is simply a matter of taking advantage of every single opportunity he gets.