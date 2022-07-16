Miami Dolphins Jevon Holland ready for the NFL stage
Jevon Holland is often overlooked when teams talk about the best safeties in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins are about to see that change.
Holland isn’t going to break out this year, not for the Dolphins. Holland is going to break out on the national stage. By the end of the year, NFL fans should know his name quite easily.
Impressive in his rookie season, Holland was overlooked often because of the Dolphin’s record but his physicality can’t be overlooked and he should be far more consistent this season in a system that isn’t going to change.
Holland has a high ceiling, one that he has not yet reached. He is physical at the point of attack like Ed Reed. He has great vision and the closing speed to catch receivers. He also has great ball skills.
In 2020, Holland impressed the fan base and even many in the media believed then he was set to be an absolute steal in the 2nd round. This year, he should convince the rest who haven’t jumped on board.
Holland had two interceptions in 2021 and recovered three fumbles while adding 2.5 sacks to his rookie resume. He started 13 of 16 games. This year, barring injury, he should see all 17.
The question Miami has is who will play next to him? With both Eric Rowe and Brandon Jones capable, Holland can feed off either one of them and vice-versa. It’s a successful situation all-around for Holland.
The Dolphins’ defense remained relatively intact and with several young players now making up the core of the defense, including Holland, this year could be one of the best for the young safety who will almost certainly be turning heads in 2022.