Xavien Howard will feel the pressure for the Miami Dolphins in 2022
There will be no Xavien Howard drama this year heading into camp for the Miami Dolphins but the pressure is definitely on the star corner.
2022 will be an interesting transition for Xavien Howard. His contract is such that he should have nothing to complain about for the foreseeable future. Howard is not the highest-paid player on the roster but his contract is almost entirely guaranteed. On the field, expectations are high for Howard in 2022 but he needs to become a leader as well.
Howard needs to own the Dolphins defense. He needs to emerge not only as the best on the field but he needs to help the defensive personnel adjust as needed. For the most part, this portion of his job won’t be difficult. There are not that many new faces on the defensive side of the ball.
Still, there are younger corners who will look at Howard as they try and develop, progress, and eventually start.
Howard, like it or not, is a player that the younger guys will look up to. Now that his contract situation is under control and in the rearview mirror, Howard can get back to doing what he does best, intercepting passes.
Howard is one of the elite corners in the NFL and that shouldn’t change this year but he still isn’t one of the players that the media immediately mention when they talk about the top CBs in the league. That could and should change this year as Howard can focus on his play instead of the off-field stuff.
The pressure will be on him to live up to the contract he signed but he has shown over the years that he is more than capable of doing just that. This of course is why the Dolphins gave him a new contract.
For fans, it will be an exciting year once again. Howard is the best Dolphins defender and the Dolphins are hoping he will continue to prove that. Howard doesn’t have to do more he only needs to do what he does, win at the point of attack and take the football out of the air, pressure or not, he will be ready.